Motor City Pride took over Downtown Detroit this weekend as people came together to celebrate the LGBT community. With the mission to not only celebrate pride but also to raise awareness and support, Motor City Pride brought out attendees from all ages and backgrounds.
Re-live the excitement of the Motor City Pride festival in these snaps from local attendees!
“mommy, pride parades are so beautiful!” today was our first time celebrating pride in detroit and it was a great day. darby came for the rainbows and candy, but stayed for the conversations we had about love, feeling free to be yourself no matter who you really are, equality, and of course candy and rainbows. i’m lucky to be raising such a fierce, smart, and loving kid. 🏳️🌈❤️🧡💛💚💜🏳️🌈
Yesterday was such a wonderful experience this was my first time at Pride and it was an amazing experience. • • • My sister came out to me When I was about 13 or 14 and every since that day I’ve tried to support as much as I can. While a Pride you realize how many people really don’t have the support of their family or friends and that’s why it’s so important to me that Kennedy is there so she understands the importance of support. • • She had so much fun taking pictures meeting people and walking in the parade. It feels good to be in an environment of love and hope! • • Thank you @_bianca.hardy & @bankofamerica for for being supportive and for inviting us to walk in the parade! #PrideMonth #SupportMatters #MotorCityPride #Ally #LoveHasNoLabels
Motor City Pride (@motorcitypride ) was a great weekend with some amazing friends! #motorcitypride #detroit #lovewins #familyofchoice #beyourself #standwithtrans #gaypride #firstpridewasariot #stonewall50 #love #loveislove #beautifulinsideandout #loveyourself #gay #gayandproud #naziscouldntstopus