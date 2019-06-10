Motor City Pride took over Downtown Detroit this weekend as people came together to celebrate the LGBT community. With the mission to not only celebrate pride but also to raise awareness and support, Motor City Pride brought out attendees from all ages and backgrounds.

Re-live the excitement of the Motor City Pride festival in these snaps from local attendees!

