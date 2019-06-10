ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — The Humane Society of Huron Valley is reporting a rise in sick wildlife and pets if they’re not vaccinated.
The Ann Arbor Area Humane Society says they have seen a roughly 45 percent increase in sick wildlife, but the diseases do not pose danger to humans.
The rescue department has responded to hundreds of emergency calls this year.
Chief executive Tanya Hilgendorf says it’s a “sad situation” for wildlife and can be a threat to household pets that aren’t vaccinated.
Hilgendorf says there’s also an “uptick in community dogs with parvovirus” at the Humane Society’s outpatient Veterinary Clinic.
Distemper and parvovirus can be prevented with vaccines. The Humane Society says they both can carry serious side effects, such as vomiting, diarrhea, lack of appetite and dehydration.
If anyone sees sick or injured wildlife in Washtenaw County, call (734) 661-3512.
For more information on the Washtenaw County wildlife click here.
