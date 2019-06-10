DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A winning architectural project has been selected to better link cultural institutions in Detroit including the Detroit Institute of Arts.
The winning project announced Monday for the DIA Plaza and Midtown Cultural Connections competition includes Paris, France-based Agence Ter along with Detroit-based Akoaki, an architecture, and design studio; rootoftwo, a hybrid design studio and University of Michigan Assistant Professor Harley Etienne.
Their project is called “Detroit Square” and reimagines the city’s Midtown cultural district.
“Detroit Square” seeks to use landscapes, architecture, and technology to better link the cultural institutions.
The international design competition was launched in 2017 by the nonprofit Midtown Detroit Inc. and the Detroit Institute of Arts to align 12 cultural and educational institutions in creating a connected cultural district in Midtown. The project could cost between $75 million to $85 million.
