Filed Under:detroit news


BENTON HARBOR (AP) — The Benton Harbor school board has released a plan aimed at keeping the district’s high school open and avoiding a state-threatened shutdown of the struggling district.

The Benton Harbor School Board said Monday night it wants to collaborate with the governor’s office and state and federal officials to improve student performance.

Benton Harbor Gets More Time To Avoid School Shutdown

The administration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, citing the district’s poor finances and weak academic performance, has said it wants the board to close the high school . If not, the district could be shut down.

Meanwhile, the resignation of the district’s Superintendent Robert Herrera was accepted Monday in a move giving the school board more power.

The board has accused state officials of wanting to take money out of the “overwhelmingly poor and black community” of Benton Harbor.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s