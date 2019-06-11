Filed Under:lansing, Larry Nassar, Michigan State, William Strampel

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Closing arguments in the trial of a former medical school dean William Strampel, who had oversight of now-imprisoned and former sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University has ended.

Hundreds of women and girls say when Nassar was a physician he molested them. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Strampel is charged with with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office — both felonies — and misdemeanor willful neglect of duty.

The 70-year-old man — who was the first person charged since the investigation was launched in January 2018 — is accused of sexually harassing female students and failing to ensure Nassar was following patient restrictions ordered in 2014.

Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark said Tuesday that Strampel had “complete indifference” to overseeing Nassar and corruptly used sexual innuendo with students.

Defense attorney John Dakmak said using inappropriate language is not a crime. He said a host people had oversight of Nassar.

