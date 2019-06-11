ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback David Fales and waived quarterback Connor Cook.
CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 14: David Fales #12 of the Chicago Bears warms-up on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Soldier Field on August 14, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Jaguars 20-19. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Detroit also added offensive lineman Luke Bowanko and released safety David Jones on Monday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 18: Luke Bowanko #70 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a sack during the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Field on October 18, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Fales replaces Cook as a backup candidate behind Matthew Stafford and Tom Savage. Fales, who played in Miami the previous two years, has completed 29 of 43 passes in his career for 265 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The former San Jose State star was drafted in 2014 by Chicago in the sixth round.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 31: David Fales #9 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Bowanko started three games for the Washington Redskins last season and has started 18 games since his rookie season with Jacksonville in 2014.
GLENDALE, AZ – AUGUST 12: Quarterback Connor Cook #18 of the Oakland Raiders drops back to pass during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Cook, a former Michigan State star, played in one game for the Oakland Raiders in 2016.
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.