DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

26-34-39-40-43, Lucky Ball: 11

Poker Lotto

KD-6D-7H-9H-9S

Midday Daily 3

1-9-2

Midday Daily 4

9-4-6-0

Daily 3

4-5-0

Daily 4

9-7-2-6

Fantasy 5

06-16-35-38-39

Estimated jackpot: $116,000

Keno

03-06-07-08-13-15-16-23-26-27-29-31-32-39-42-44-46-51-64-65-75-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

