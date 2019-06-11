Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
26-34-39-40-43, Lucky Ball: 11
Poker Lotto
KD-6D-7H-9H-9S
Midday Daily 3
1-9-2
Midday Daily 4
9-4-6-0
Daily 3
4-5-0
Daily 4
9-7-2-6
Fantasy 5
06-16-35-38-39
Estimated jackpot: $116,000
Keno
03-06-07-08-13-15-16-23-26-27-29-31-32-39-42-44-46-51-64-65-75-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
