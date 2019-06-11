LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A spending bill is nearing legislative approval to fight against lead in Michigan drinking water systems and investigate sexual assaults by clergy.
The $28.8 million spending bill includes $3 million for public health services as a result of the lead-in-water rules following Flint’s water crisis. It will also include $635,000 for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s criminal probe of abuse by Catholic priests.
An additional $10 million will be allotted to compensate wrongfully convicted inmates and $5 million to support outreach and preparation for participation in the 2020 Census. The bill also includes $5 million to help the state implement the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.
The Senate is expected to send the supplemental budget measure to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday.
