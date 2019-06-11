Filed Under:detroit news, Michigan News, Whitmer


DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reviewing a request made by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for the state.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 8: Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial nominee, speaks with a reporter after a Democrat Unity Rally at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel August 8, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Whitmer will face off against Republican gubernatorial nominee Bill Schuette in November. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

“Damage to a home and loss of personal property due to flooding can have devastating emotional and financial impacts,” said Whitmer. “Helping the affected residents of Wayne County is our priority, so the state is exploring all its options to help and has asked the federal government for additional resources to assist recovery efforts.”

The request is a result of heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred in Wayne County April 30-May 3.

Local enforcement and state leaders provided an in-depth assessment of the damage.

State officials reviewed the results and determined the extent of damage reached the level necessary to apply for federal aid.

Whitmer’s request included assistance for eligible residents, which can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs.

