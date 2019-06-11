DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reviewing a request made by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for the state.
“Damage to a home and loss of personal property due to flooding can have devastating emotional and financial impacts,” said Whitmer. “Helping the affected residents of Wayne County is our priority, so the state is exploring all its options to help and has asked the federal government for additional resources to assist recovery efforts.”
The request is a result of heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred in Wayne County April 30-May 3.
Local enforcement and state leaders provided an in-depth assessment of the damage.
State officials reviewed the results and determined the extent of damage reached the level necessary to apply for federal aid.
Whitmer’s request included assistance for eligible residents, which can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Associated Press contributed to this story.