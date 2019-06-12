(CBS DETROIT) Detroit police are investigating after another woman’s body was found Monday in a vacant home on the city’s east side.
Authorities do not believe this case is connected to the suspected serial killer they currently have in custody, DeAngelo Martin.
The woman was discovered near seven mile and John R. The identity of the woman has not been released.
Officials report that witnesses at the scene claimed that a homeless man found the woman’s body wrapped in a blanket before telling a woman near the scene who then called police.
Since March, three women have been found dead in vacant homes in Detroit. Only one of these deaths has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, but police believe one suspect is responsible for their deaths.
The department’s homicide unit is investigating.
