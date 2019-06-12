DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – On the eve of the US Open at Pebble Beach, here are the latest commitments to our first PGA Tour event in Detroit at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic June 25-30.
#1 ranked player on the PGA Tour Dustin Johnson, who boasts 20 PGA Tour victories.
HAMILTON, ONTARIO – JUNE 08: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks over a putt on the 11th green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club on June 08, 2019 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Rising star Cameron Champ, winner of Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018 is widely known as one of the longest hitters on the tour.
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 09, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Jimmy Walker, 2016 PGA Championship winner owns six tour victories.
SPRINGFIELD, NJ – JULY 31: Jimmy Walker of the United States celebrates his putt for par on the 18th hole to win the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on July 31, 2016 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jason Dufner, 2013 PGA Championship winner with five tour titles to his credit.
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Jason Dufner of the United States walks off after playing a shot during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The 25th ranked player in the world Kevin Kisner, winner of the World Golf Championship – Dell Technologies Match Play.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA – APRIL 19: Kevin Kisner plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel, 2014 FedExCup Champion and five-time winner on the PGA Tour.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Billy Horschel of the United States waves on the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim, two-time PGA Tour winner, including the 2017 Players Championship.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Si Woo Kim of Korea stands on the fourth tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Crowd favorite Bubba Watson, two-time Masters Champion with 12 victories on the PGA Tour.
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Bubba Watson of the United States reacts to a shot on the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
And finally the beloved Rickie Fowler, winner of the Players Championship, the Deutsche Bank Championship, the Honda Classic, and the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 01: Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
See Rickie, Dustin, Bubba, and the rest tee-it-up at the first ever Rocket Mortgage Classic, June 25 thru the 30th at Detroit Golf Club.
FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Harold Varner III of the United States plays a shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 19, 2019, in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
