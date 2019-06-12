DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – On the eve of the US Open at Pebble Beach, here are the latest commitments to our first PGA Tour event in Detroit at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic June 25-30.

#1 ranked player on the PGA Tour Dustin Johnson, who boasts 20 PGA Tour victories.

Rising star Cameron Champ, winner of Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018 is widely known as one of the longest hitters on the tour.

Jimmy Walker, 2016 PGA Championship winner owns six tour victories.

Jason Dufner, 2013 PGA Championship winner with five tour titles to his credit.

The 25th ranked player in the world Kevin Kisner, winner of the World Golf Championship – Dell Technologies Match Play.

Billy Horschel, 2014 FedExCup Champion and five-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Si Woo Kim, two-time PGA Tour winner, including the 2017 Players Championship.

Crowd favorite Bubba Watson, two-time Masters Champion with 12 victories on the PGA Tour.

And finally the beloved Rickie Fowler, winner of the Players Championship, the Deutsche Bank Championship, the Honda Classic, and the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

See Rickie, Dustin, Bubba, and the rest tee-it-up at the first ever Rocket Mortgage Classic, June 25 thru the 30th at Detroit Golf Club.

