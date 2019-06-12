A look at the eight teams competing in the College World Series, which starts Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park. (Capsules in order of CWS opening games. Coaches’ records through super regionals):

MICHIGAN (46-20)

Coach: Erik Bakich (255-160, 7 seasons at Michigan; 327-258, 10 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Corvallis Regional: beat Creighton 6-0, beat Cincinnati 10-4, lost to Creighton 11-7, beat Creighton 17-6. Won Los Angeles super regional: beat UCLA 3-2, lost to UCLA 5-4 in 12 innings, beat UCLA 4-2.

2019 record vs. CWS teams: 0-4.

Last CWS appearance: 1984.

All-time record in CWS: 12-12 in 7 appearances.

Meet the Wolverines: C Joe Donovan (.245, 8 HRs, 36 RBIs), 1B Jimmy Kerr (.269, 12, 56), 2B Ako Thomas (.262, 2, 28), SS Jack Blomgren (.309, 3, 47), 3B Blake Nelson (.299, 1, 35), LF Christan Bullock (.296, 2, 14), CF Jesse Franklin (.254, 12, 49), RF Jordan Brewer (.338, 12, 55), DH Jordan Nwogu (.327, 12, 43). Starting pitchers: RHP Karl Kauffmann (10-6, 2.59 ERA), LHP Tommy Henry (10-5, 3.54), RHP Jeff Criswell (7-1, 2.74). Relievers: RHP Isaiah Paige (4-0, 2.98), RHP Willie Weiss (2-2, 3.08, 9 saves), LHP Benjamin Keizer (4-1 4.01), RHP Jack Weisenburger (3-1, 4.25), LHP Walker Cleveland (4-3, 4.34).

MLB Alumni: Barry Larkin, George Sisler, Dick Wakefield, Bill Freehan, Geoff Zahn, Elliott Maddox, Ted Sizemore, Dave Campbell, Larry Sorensen, Steve Howe, Rick Leach, Hal Morris, Jim Abbott, Scott Kamieniecki, J.J. Putz.

Short hops: Wolverines were among last four teams awarded at-large bids for the 64-team NCAA Tournament. … Won national titles in 1953 and 1962. … Larkin-led 1984 team went 0-2 in Omaha. … First Big Ten team to reach CWS since Indiana in 2013. … Kauffmann has allowed 2 earned runs in 17 tournament innings. … Henry is the team’s highest draft pick, going to Arizona No. 74 overall. … Team’s .264 batting average in regionals and super regionals is lowest among CWS teams.

Quotable: “You could see the last couple of weeks after we started to play loose, you could see what our potential could be.” — Bakich.

TEXAS TECH (44-18)

Coach: Tim Tadlock (283-150, 7 seasons at Texas Tech; 718-276, 21 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Lubbock regional: beat Army 11-2, beat Dallas Baptist 3-2, beat Dallas Baptist 3-0. Won Lubbock super regional: beat Oklahoma State 8-6, lost to Oklahoma State 5-6, beat Oklahoma State 8-6.

2019 record vs. CWS teams: 3-1.

Last CWS appearance: 2018.

All-time record in CWS: 2-6 in 3 appearances.

Meet the Red Raiders: C Braxton Fulford (.292, 4 HRs, 33 RBIs), 1B Cameron Warren (.354, 17, 76), 2B Brian Klein (.317, 1, 54), SS Josh Jung (.342, 14, 56), 3B Dru Baker (.326, 3, 23), LF Kurt Wilson (.243, 4, 16), CF Dylan Neuse (.307, 8, 51), RF Gabe Holt (.320, 3, 35), DH Cody Masters (.303, 5, 27) or Cole Stilwell (.270, 3, 22). Starting pitchers: RHP Micah Dallas (7-0, 3.38 ERA), RHP Caleb Kilian (8-3, 3.93), RHP Bryce Bonnin (6-1, 4.42). Relievers: John McMillon (3-3, 3.30), Dane Haveman (2-1, 2.57), Connor Queen (4-0, 1.20), Clayton Beeter (0-3, 3.20, 8 saves), Taylor Floyd (5-3, 2.81).

MLB Alumni: Dallas Braden, Doug Ault, Mark Brandenburg, Keith Ginter, Travis Driskill, Joe Dillon, Chris Sampson, Jeff Karstens, AJ Ramos, Chad Bettis, Daniel Coulombe.

Short hops: Jung was No. 8 overall draft pick by Rangers. … Warren’s 76 RBIs are most of any player in CWS. … Raiders have won 21 of last 26 games. … They’ve turned 65 double plays to rank second in the nation. … They’re 22-7 since Jung moved from third base to shortstop. … Homered in all six tournament games.

Quotable: “What I do know is June 26 or 27, you can win the whole thing. We’re five games away from doing that, and that’s a long time. There’s going to be distractions along the way, but were taken a game, take a day, play another game. .. That’s our plan. We plan on playing.” — Tadlock.

FLORIDA STATE (41-21)

Coach: Mike Martin (2,028-734-4, 40 seasons at Florida State and overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Athens regional: beat Florida Atlantic 13-7, beat Georgia 12-3, beat Georgia 10-1. Won Baton Rouge super regional: beat LSU 6-4, beat LSU 5-4 in 12 innings.

2019 record vs. CWS teams: 1-2.

Last CWS appearance: 2017.

All-time record in CWS: 29-44 in 22 appearances.

Meet the Seminoles: C Matheu Nelson (.277, 6 HRs, 29 RBIs), 1B Carter Smith (.247, 2, 10), 2B Nander De Sedas (.241, 4, 31), SS Mike Salvatore (.341, 7, 51), 3B Drew Mendoza (.319, 16, 56), LF Tim Becker (.286, 13, 26), CF J.C. Flowers (.271, 13, 53), RF Reese Albert (.299, 9, 35), DH Robby Martin (.332, 4, 54). Starting pitchers: LHP Drew Parrish (8-5, 5.11 ERA), RHP CJ Van Eyk (10-3, 3.80), RHP Conor Grady (9-5, 3.64). Relievers: RHP Chase Haney (2-2, 2.73), LHP Antonio Velez (5-2, 4.26), RHP J.C. Flowers (0-0, 1.40, 12 saves), LHP Clayton Kwiatkowski (0-0, 4.00), LHP Jonah Scolaro (3-2, 5.00).

MLB Alumni: Buster Posey, J.D. Drew, Stephen Drew, Kevin Cash, Doug Mientkiewicz, Paul Sorrento, Deion Sanders, Richie Lewis, Luis Alicea, Terry Kennedy, Johnny Grubb, Dick Howser.

Short hops: Martin makes his 17th CWS appearance in his final season before retirement and will be looking for his first national championship. … Seminoles have won at least 40 games each of Martin’s 40 years. … One of last four teams to receive an at-large bid for 64-team tournament. … FSU had been 2-10 in super regionals away from Tallahassee before sweeping LSU on road. … Four players drafted in first nine rounds, led by Mendoza going in third to Nationals.

Quotable: “Unbelievable. I don’t think anyone in this room, let alone this country, would have put us in this place right now.” — Mendoza.

ARKANSAS (46-18)

Coach: Dave Van Horn (689-382, 17 seasons at Arkansas; 1,274-623, 31 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Fayetteville regional: beat Central Connecticut State 11-5, beat TCU 3-1, beat TCU 6-0. Won Fayetteville super regional: beat Mississippi 11-2, lost to Mississippi 13-5, beat Mississippi 14-1.

2019 record vs. CWS teams: 6-3.

Last CWS appearance: 2018.

All-time record in CWS: 15-18 in 9 appearances.

Meet the Razorbacks: C Casey Opitz (.246, 3 HRs, 33 RBIs), 1B Trevor Ezell (.333, 10, 49), 2B Jack Kenley (.319, 13, 53), SS Casey Martin (.288, 15, 56), 3B Jacob Nesbit (.262, 3, 42), LF Christian Franklin (.263, 6, 34), CF Dominic Fletcher (.317, 11, 61), RF Heston Kjerstad (.329, 16, 50), DH Matt Goodheart (.354, 5, 46). Starting pitchers: RHP Isaiah Campbell (12-1, 2.26 ERA), RHP Connor Noland (3-5, 4.00), LHP Patrick Wicklander (6-2, 4.32). Relievers: LHP Matt Cronin (1-0, 1.93, 12 saves), RHP Kole Ramage (7-1, 5.25), RHP Marshall Denton (2-0, 4.50), RHP Cody Scroggins (3-0, 3.80), RHP Kevin Kopps (6-3, 3.66), RHP Jacob Kostyshock (1-3, 2.70).

MLB Alumni: Andrew Benintendi, Dallas Keuchel, Darrel Akerfelds, Craig Gentry, Logan Forsythe, Eric Hinske, Randy Jackson, Jeff King, Les Lancaster, Cliff Lee, Tim Lollar, Kevin McReynolds, Tom Pagnozzi, Robert Person, Johnny Ray, Drew Smyly.

Short hops: Razorbacks in CWS in back-to-back years for first time. … They missed winning first national championship last year when they failed to catch a foul ball with two outs in the ninth inning of Game 2 of the finals against Oregon State. … Fletcher and Campbell, at Nos. 75 and 76 overall, are the highest of the team’s seven draft picks. … Opitz leads the SEC with 21 base stealers thrown out and four pickoffs.

Quotable: “It was just an incredible, incredible ride, a journey or whatever you want to call it this season. Win or lose, it’s going to finish in Omaha, and that’s where you want to finish.” — Van Horn.

LOUISVILLE (49-16)

Coach: Dan McDonnell (603-238, 13 seasons at Louisville and overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Louisville regional: beat Illinois-Chicago 5-3, lost to Illinois State 4-2, beat Indiana 9-7, beat Illinois State 11-2, beat Illinois State 4-3. Won Louisville super regional: beat East Carolina 14-1, beat East Carolina 12-0.

2019 record vs. CWS teams: 2-2.

Last CWS appearance: 2017.

All-time record in CWS: 2-8 in 4 appearances.

Meet the Cardinals: C Zeke Pinkham (.320, 1 HR, 16 RBIs) or Henry Davis (.283, 3, 22), 1B Logan Wyatt (.291, 9, 53), 2B Justin Lavey (.298, 3, 31), SS Tyler Fitzgerald (.324, 7, 64), 3B Alex Binelas (.307, 14, 59), LF Jake Snider (.289, 1, 34), CF Lucas Dunn (.309, 1, 24), RF Drew Campbell (.297, 2, 36), DH Danny Oriente (.330, 1, 48). Starting pitchers: LHP Reid Detmers (12-4, 2.85 ERA), LHP Nick Bennett (7-3, 4.40), RHP Bobby Miller (7-1, 3.91). Relievers: RHP Michael McAvene (2-0, 2.67, 7 saves), LHP Michael Kirian (3-1, 1.53, 4 saves), LHP Adam Elliott (2-2, 2.64), RHP Bryan Hoeing (3-3, 2.70), RHP Luke Smith (6-0, 4.37).

MLB Alumni: Chad Green, Sean Green, Adam Duvall, Dean Kiekhefer, Tony Zych, Cody Ege, Matt Koch.

Short hops: Fitzgerald and Snider are the only players who were on Cardinals’ 2017 CWS team. … McDonnell has averaged 46 wins per season in 13 years. … Batting .320 in seven tournament games. … Outscored East Carolina 26-1 in two super regional games. … Five players taken in first seven rounds of the draft, led by Wyatt going in second to Giants. … ACC pitcher of the year Detmers’ 162 strikeouts is second nationally and a school record.

Quotable: “It just starts from the time we recruit them. I just say it all the time, ‘Don’t be afraid to try to reach greatness.'” — McDonnell.

VANDERBILT (54-11)

Coach: Tim Corbin (735-353-1, 17 seasons at Vanderbilt; 841-491-1, 22 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Nashville regional: beat Ohio State 8-2, beat Indiana State 8-5, beat Indiana State 12-1. Won Nashville super regional: lost to Duke 18-5, beat Duke 3-0, beat Duke 13-2.

2019 record vs. CWS teams: 8-1.

Last CWS appearance: 2015.

All-time record in CWS: 11-6 in 3 appearances, won 2014 national title).

Meet the Commodores: C Philip Clarke (.303, 8 HRs, 68 RBIs), 1B Julian Infante (.246, 12, 39), 2B Harrison Ray (.282, 2, 36), SS Ethan Paul (.323, 9, 71), 3B Austin Martin (.410, 8, 42), LF Stephen Scott (.339, 12, 55), CF Pat DeMarco (.293, 6, 46), RF JJ Bleday (.350, 26, 69), DH Ty Duvall (.294, 5, 41). Starting pitchers: RHP Drake Fellows (12-1, 4.15 ERA), RHP Kumar Rocker (10-5, 3.50), RHP Mason Hickman (8-0, 2.23), RHP Patrick Raby (10-1, 2.82). Relievers: LHP Zach King (0-2, 5.97), RHP Tyler Brown (3-1, 2.59, 14 saves), RHP Ethan Smith (4-0, 3.27), LHP Huge Fisher (2-0, 4.41), LHP Jake Eder (1-0, 2.88).

MLB Alumni: David Price, Sonny Gray, Walker Buehler, Dansby Swanson, Bryan Reynolds, Tony Kemp, Carson Fulmer, Scott Sanderson, Pedro Alvarez, Jensen Lewis, Joey Cora, Curt Casali.

Short hops: An SEC record-tying 13 players were drafted, led by Bleday, the No. 4 overall pick by the Marlins. … Rocker struck out 19 while throwing first no-hitter of the 20-year super regional era against Duke in Game 2 of super regional. … Matched program record with 54 wins. … Winners in 30 of last 32 games. … Raby’s 32 career wins are a school record. … Martin’s .410 batting average is highest among players in the CWS field. … Team is first in SEC in average (.318), slugging (.525), on-base percentage (.418) and scoring (8.5 rpg).

Quotable: “It’s a very proud and joyous moment when you get to see your players celebrate something like this at the end, particularly for what they’ve been through over the years.” — Corbin.

AUBURN (38-26)

Coach: Butch Thompson (141-108, 4 seasons at Auburn; 180-120, 5 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Atlanta regional: beat Coastal Carolina 16-7, beat Georgia Tech 6-5, beat Georgia Tech 4-1. Won Chapel Hill super regional: beat North Carolina 11-7, lost to North Carolina 2-0, beat North Carolina 14-7.

2019 record vs. CWS teams: 2-8.

Last CWS appearance: 1997.

All-time record in CWS: 3-8 in four appearances.

Meet the Tigers: C Matt Scheffler (.256, 2 HRs, 28 RBIs), 1B Rankin Woley (.282, 3, 45), 2B Ryan Bliss (.283, 3, 37), SS Will Holland (.249, 9, 32), 3B Edouard Julien (.248, 9, 54), LF Judd Ward (.283, 5, 34), CF Kason Howell (.261, 0, 27), RF Steven Williams (.241, 9, 36), DH Conor Davis (.287, 7, 34). Starting pitchers: LHP Jack Owen (4-2, 2.83 ERA), RHP Tanner Burns (4-3, 2.73), LHP Bailey Horn (4-1, 6.03). Relievers: RHP Ryan Watson (1-1, 5.08), LHP Elliott Anderson (7-2, 4.22), RHP Cody Greenhill (2-3, 3.49), RHP Richard Fitts (5-3, 5.49), LHP Brooks Fuller (2-2, 4.50), LHP Garrett Wade (3-0, 4.86).

MLB Alumni: Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Gregg Olson, Tim Hudson, David Ross, Mark Bellhorn, Josh Donaldson, Gabe Gross, Terry Leach, Garrett Cooper, Grant Dayton, Joe Beckwith.

Short hops: Has 36-plus wins in three straight seasons for the first time since 1999-2001. Thompson was pitching coach at Mississippi State when Bulldogs reached the 2013 CWS finals. … Holland, going in the fifth round to Twins, was highest of five draft picks. … Only school in the nation to win an FBS bowl game, reach the Sweet 16 in men’s basketball and make the CWS. … Julien is first Auburn player with back-to-back 50-RBI seasons since 2009-10.

Quotable: “They usually have different June plans. I hope we have wrecked that for them and they have to find their way to Omaha, Nebraska.” — Thompson, on Auburn baseball fans.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (51-13)

Coach: Chris Lemonis (51-13, 1st season at MSU; 192-104-2, 5 seasons overall).

Road to Omaha: Won Starkville regional: beat Southern 11-6, beat Central Michigan 7-2, beat Miami 5-2. Won Starkville super regional: beat Stanford 6-2, beat Stanford 8-1.

2019 record vs. CWS teams: 3-5.

Last CWS appearance: 2018.

All-time record in CWS: 12-20 in 10 appearances.

Meet the Bulldogs: C Dustin Skelton (.316, 10 HRs, 55 RBIs), 1B Tanner Allen (.348, 7, 64), 2B Justin Foscue (.338, 14, 59), SS Jordan Westburg (.299, 6, 61), 3B Marshall Gilbert (.317, 5, 16), LF Rowdey Jordan (.296, 6, 47), CF Jake Mangum (.355, 1, 39), RF Elijah MacNamee (.288, 7, 51), DH Josh Hatcher (.327, 3, 21). Starting pitchers: LHP Ethan Small (10-2, 1.76 ERA), RHP Peyton Plumlee (7-4, 3.67), RHP JT Ginn (8-4, 3.36). Relievers: RHP Colby White (3-1, 3.16), RHP Jared Liebelt (2-0, 2.79, 5 saves), RHP Cole Gordon (4-0, 3.76, 11 saves), RHP Brandon Smith (3-0, 3.93), RHP Riley Self (2-0, 4.81), LHP Trysten Barlow (3-1, 5.25).

MLB Alumni: Jeff Brantley, Will Clark, Sammy Ellis, Adam Frazier, Kendall Graveman, Jonathan Holder, Paul Maholm, Tyler Moore, Mitch Moreland, Rafael Palmeiro, Jonathan Papelbon, Hunter Renfroe, Buck Showalter, Chris Stratton, Bobby Thigpen, Del Unser.

Short hops: The Bulldogs are back under first-year coach Lemonis after making it to Omaha last year with interim coach Gary Henderson. … Lemonis is winningest first-year head coach in SEC history. … Mangum’s 378 hits most on SEC career list and most among active NCAA players. … 10 players drafted, with SEC pitcher of the year Small going to Brewers in the first round. … 27 come-from-behind wins, including four in the NCAA Tournament.

Quotable: “We are not done yet. This group is really player-driven. They have goals. They are still motivated from last year to get back and play the best they can in Omaha.” __ Lemonis.

