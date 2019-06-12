DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Ford Motor Company issued four safety recalls in a news release Wednesday morning.
Three recalls cover 1.3 million vehicles in North America, the fourth safety recall covers vehicles in Canada.
It includes select 2011-17 Ford Explorer vehicles for rear suspension, select 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission and select 2009-16 Ford Econoline vehicles with 5.4-liter engine for loss of motive power issue.
Ford says a rear suspension toe link fracture can significantly diminish steering control increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will remove and replace left and right-hand rear suspension toe link.
Ford is not aware of any report or accidents or injuries linking to the F-150 vehicles issue. The company will reprogram the powertrain control module with the appropriate software calibration.
The company will also replace the coast clutch cylinder and the single-engaging coast one-way clutch for the 5.4-liter engine for loss of motive power issue.
For more information on the safety recalls, visit here.
