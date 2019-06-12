LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A former Michigan State University Dean who had oversight of former and now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar at MSU was found guilty Wednesday.
William Strampel, 71, was found guilty of neglect of duty and misconduct in office. He was acquitted on a more serious criminal sexual conduct charge.
His trial began May 30 where multiple former medical students testified and women who worked as model patients during exams testified about his unprofessional and sexual comments.
Strampel was found not guilty of felony criminal sexual conduct in the second degree — a charge that could have sent him to prison for up to 15 years — but he could still face up to five years in prison on a felony misconduct conviction.
The felony misconduct conviction comes from a charge that he used his public office to harass, discriminate, demean, proposition and sexually assault students.
