(CBS DETROIT/CNN) — A drive-through Florida safari park confirmed Tuesday that two giraffes were killed instantly by lightning last month.
On May 3, Lily and Jioni, two of 18 giraffes in Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee, were in their pasture when a sudden thunderstorm rolled through.
The attraction did not share the news earlier out of respect for mourning the animals and because pathology tests needed to be completed, according to its Facebook page.
The giraffes were in the middle of their pasture when they were struck by lightning. Passeser told the affiliate the severe weather came in fast and without much warning.
Lion Country Safari said it is reviewing its policies and procedures. Representatives are in contact with other experts throughout Florida to create a safer environment.
“It was just very tragic, natural effect, natural accident, and it was very devastating to our staff and we are still mourning from it,” said Passeser.
CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said it’s likely for a single strike to have killed both animals as the electric current hit the ground and traveled outward. The odds of the animals being struck separately in the same pasture is very low.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.