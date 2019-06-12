DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Marygrove College announced Wednesday it would permanently close in December at the end of the Fall 2019 semester after 92 years in Detroit.
The Catholic graduate college says it is closing due to continuing decline in student enrollment and persistent finalcial struggles.
Marygrove is sponsored by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
President Dr. Elizabeth Burns says the faculty and staff were also notified Wednesday of the closure decision.
“Efforts are also underway to assist our dedicated faculty and staff with employment counseling as they make this life and professional transition,” she said.
Marygrove’s community outreach programs like the Contemporary American Authors Lecture Series, the Institute for Detroit Studies, and our Institute for Music and Dance will go on as scheduled through the 2019. Planning will take place to ensure these programs continue into 2020 and beyond.
