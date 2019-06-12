LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Spending money on a new bridge between Detroit and Canada may be prohibited by Republicans who control the Michigan House.
The change was made by a committee Wednesday and sent to the House, even though Canada has been fully reimbursing the state for its expenses.
Critics warn the move, which Canada is paying for entirely, could halt work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
A Republican lawmaker says he just wants more transparency about spending. The Republican lawmaker also helped write the transportation budget denies work on the bridge would stop.
Budget plans proposed by the Republican-led Senate and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not include new restrictions against bridge work.
The Canadian-financed span over the Detroit River linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit is expected to open in 2024.
