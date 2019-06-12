Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

QC-QD-AS-6C-6D

Midday Daily 3

6-5-9

Midday Daily 4

6-5-3-4

Daily 3

7-6-3

Daily 4

2-4-5-7

Fantasy 5

04-08-21-22-26

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

Keno

04-09-12-13-22-24-25-26-29-36-41-42-44-47-48-54-55-57-67-72-74-77

Mega Millions

20-34-39-43-57, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

