DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
QC-QD-AS-6C-6D
Midday Daily 3
6-5-9
Midday Daily 4
6-5-3-4
Daily 3
7-6-3
Daily 4
2-4-5-7
Fantasy 5
04-08-21-22-26
Estimated jackpot: $145,000
Keno
04-09-12-13-22-24-25-26-29-36-41-42-44-47-48-54-55-57-67-72-74-77
Mega Millions
20-34-39-43-57, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
