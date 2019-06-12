(CBS DETROIT) A Pontiac man charged with killing his unborn child has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.
Authorities say the man pulled his pregnant girlfriend off of the bed and stomped on her stomach causing her to lose her unborn child in mid-January. The woman was six months pregnant.
The Oakland Press reports 23-year-old Kahlil Ellison was given his punishment Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court after earlier pleading no contest. Judge Rae Lee Chabot ordered him to serve at least 11¼ years.
It was also revealed at sentencing that the Ellison had a history of assaulting pregnant women, the assistant prosecutor Stephen Frey said.
“In the last five years, he assaulted three different women that I know about” and all were pregnant with his child at the time, Frey said. One led to a 2015 conviction for domestic violence, which Frey said happened to a woman who was two months pregnant.
