(CNN) — Burger King has figured out how to serve Whoppers upside-down in 1980s-era packaging and turn that into a marketing opportunity.
In a partnership with Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” the hamburger chain announced it will soon sell an “Upside-Down Whopper” sandwich, which is just a regular Whopper served with the bottom of the bun on the top of the burger and the top of the bun on the bottom. It’s just like a normal Whopper, but upside-down.
The Upside-Down is an alternative universe in “Stranger Things,” a show set in the 1980s that centers around the lives of four adolescent boys and their friends. The new season premieres on the streaming service on July 4.
If the upside-down part of the promotion isn’t grabbing people, the nostalgia factor might: The upside-down Whoppers will be served with Burger King’s classic packaging from the mid-1980s.
The special burger will be sold starting June 21 at certain restaurants in several US cities: Miami, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles. Restaurants in those cities will also have limited-edition ketchup packets and t-shirts inspired by “Stranger Things.”
The promotion comes as competition tightens in the fast food business.
— CNN Business’ Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.
