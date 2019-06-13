DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A collection of 60 historic flags will be unveiled in honor of Flag Day June 14 at Detroit’s Fisher Building that date to when the National Historic Landmark opened in 1928.
The Flags at the Fisher exhibition is free and open to the public 24/7 until July 3. It pays homage to the historic flags that once hung in the building’s Arcade and represent the countries and flags of nearly 100 years ago.
The flags were commissioned by the seven Fisher brothers when the building opened.
A pamphlet identifying each flag is available free of charge at any of the many fine Shops at the Fisher, including The Peacock Room, Pure Detroit, City Bakery, the Fashion Place, Stella Good Coffee, Vera Jane, Workshop, Yama, Shy vs Bold, Kill The Hate, Russell’s Pharmacy, William & Bonnie, the Platform Leasing Center and the Detroit Gallery of Contemporary Crafts.
