The Detroit Lions traded tight end Michael Roberts to the New England Patriots for a conditional draft pick.

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 21: Michael Roberts #80 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Detroit made the move Thursday, creating an open roster spot. ESPN reported the Lions may get a seventh-round selection for Roberts in 2020.

Roberts became expendable this offseason. The Lions drafted Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson early in the first round of the NFL draft in April after signing veterans Jesse James and Logan Thomas.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AUGUST 13: Edwin Jackson #53 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a tackle against Michael Roberts #80 of the Detroit Lions in the first half of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Detroit drafted Roberts in the fourth round two years ago. He has 13 career receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots added depth at tight end by acquiring Roberts, giving them another option following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

