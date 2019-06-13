Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

10-16-17-28-31-45

Estimated jackpot: $8.45 million

Poker Lotto

QD-6H-9H-2S-3S

Midday Daily 3

1-9-1

Midday Daily 4

4-5-0-4

Daily 3

6-1-6

Daily 4

9-4-7-3

Fantasy 5

12-19-25-31-36

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

Keno

02-05-07-10-13-15-20-22-23-24-27-31-32-33-40-50-53-60-71-73-75-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

05-35-38-42-57, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

