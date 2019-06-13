Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Today’s forecast shows the highest possibility of rain at 100 percent, while the most rainfall is expected on Sunday at 1.62 inches.
The immediate forecast also has cool temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will turn warmer from Friday to Wednesday, with a high of 78 degrees on Saturday.
Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday. Winds will reach a modest high of 15 mph on Saturday, but will get calmer beginning on Sunday.
