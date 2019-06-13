Filed Under:detroit news

(CBS DETROIT) Police in Ypsilanti are investigating after several Ypsilanti businesses had their windows shot out with a BB gun on June 11.

The shootings occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Eastern Echo reports that Sidetrack Bar and Grill, Jimmy Johns, and Crossroads Pub all located on Cross Street, were involved in the shootings.

A statement released on Facebook by the Mayor of Ypsilanti said police have identified a potential suspect and are confident the suspect will be apprehended.

