After a long week of work, spas are amazing. Here’s some of the top spas in the Metro Detroit area:
1. Michigan Med Spa
6079 W Maple Rd suite 100b, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
The Michigan Med Spa has a full-service high-tech spa dedicated to making sure their clients feel their absolute best. With Dr. Bleiberg as the top physician, the spa offers scar removal, skin rejuvenation, laser hair removal and skin tightening. Click here for more information.
2. Michigan Advanced Aesthetics
924 E Eleven Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Michigan Advanced Aesthetics truly lives up to its name. The day spa provides customers with dermaplaning, facials, and even eyelash extensions. There are specials and gift certificates available to everyone. Click here for more information.
3. True REST Float Spa
30911 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Need to alleviate stress and anxiety? Then, the True REST Float Spa is the place for you. Float in a body of water and take some time to yourself. Float therapy has many benefits that can contribute to greater overall health. Click here for more information.
4. Margot’s European Spa
101 Townsend St, Birmingham, MI 48009
Since 1980, Margot has been servicing the state of Michigan at Margot’s European Spa. She has specialized spa certifications and diplomas from France and Germany. In the month of June and July, the spa is offering airbrush tanning. Click here for more information.
5. IMMERSE Spa
1777 3rd Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
The IMMERSE Spa is located in the gorgeous MGM Grand Casino Detroit. Their focus is on skincare and helping their customers feel confident. Stop by for a relaxing experience. Click here for more information.
