DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Details on community benefits tied to the Gordie Howe International Bridge – a commuter bridge between Detroit and Canada – were released Friday.
The $4.4 billion bridge is expected to open in 2024 and once completed it will connect Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit.
The plan encourages residents on both sides of the Detroit River to apply for the brigde related jobs and training and to help foster the growth of small regional companies.
A $20 million neighborhood infrastructure investment strategy that includes about $8 million for aesthetics and landscaping is included in the plan.
Officials and elected leaders from Michigan and Canada say the plan will be financed by Canada.
Public information meetings are scheduled June 25 in Windsor and June 26 in Detroit.
