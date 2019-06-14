Filed Under:detroit news


DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A former bar and night club near the Eastern Market is currently listed for sale at $370,000 on McDougall Street.

The sale of the building also includes a vacant lot at 3131 McDougall.

The gorgeous brick building in the McDougall Hunt neighborhood was built in 1927 with a full basement that once housed a bar with an 8-foot ceiling height.

Its first floor features terrazzo flooring with three bathrooms and two separate entrances.

A venue space with over 12-foot ceiling heights, two bathrooms and a private office suite is on the second floor.

The building is listed through James Tumey-Friedman Urban.

For more information visit here.

