Ever thought of wanting to shift into a tech career? Grand Circus Detroit has a program geared towards helping Detroit natives learn coding, programming, and software engineering basics. Then, students can graduate from the program after completion.
Graduates have gone on to work with companies such as Ford, Quicken Loans, and DTE Energy. The Grand Circus Detroit has a partnership with Google for Startups, which is a resource hub for those with entrepreneurial aspirations in tech. If entrepreneurs need tech services, they can easily utilize the developers’ skills within the Grand Circus network.
Grand Circus Detroit also provides co-working spaces for entrepreneurs. There are two different monthly plans depending on the desk space.
Grand Circus Detroit is always hiring and looking for committed people to work in their organization. Click here to learn more information about Grand Circus Detroit.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.