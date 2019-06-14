FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Nature Center is hosting monthly Volunteer Days this summer from 10 a.m. to noon.
No advanced registration is required and all ages and skill levels are welcome.
It’s happening June 15, July 20 and August 17 where community volunteers participate in activities such as removing invasive plants, collecting seeds, planting native trees and wildflowers to help maintain the trails and the Nature Center building.
The Farmington Hills Nature Center is located in Heritage Park at 24915 Farmington Road between 10 and 11 Mile Roads.
For more information call the Nature Center at 248-477-1135.
