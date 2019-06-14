Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

04-05-08-10-46, Lucky Ball: 5

Poker Lotto

JH-AS-3S-6S-8S

Midday Daily 3

4-1-7

Midday Daily 4

1-0-2-4

Daily 3

2-4-9

Daily 4

9-3-2-8

Fantasy 5

13-27-32-34-36

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

05-07-10-15-18-22-24-25-26-29-31-36-37-44-52-54-57-62-68-74-75-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

