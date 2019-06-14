Are you unfamiliar with the new movies coming out this summer? Here’s a list of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer:
1. Men In Black: International
Taking a page from the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones’ Men In Black, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are bringing the laughter and the jam-packed action. As Agent M and Agent H, they are the perfect comedic duo. And, who doesn’t love aliens? Be sure to watch this when it debuts in theaters on June 14, 2019.
2. Toy Story 4
The Toy Story franchise is a major part of so many children’s lives. Toy Story 4 will not disappoint longtime fans. Woody and Buzz Lightyear will make a return to the big screen as they embark on a new adventure with other toys. Prepare for tons of tears and nostalgic feelings when this movie hits theaters on June 20, 2019.
3. The Lion King
The new live-action Lion King will show a new generation the beauty of Pride Rock. With stars like Beyonce apart of the musical cast, there is no doubt that you’ll be belting along in your seat. Make your way to the movies on July 19, 2019.
4. Spider-Man: Far From Home
Peter Parker comes to the rescue again in the new Spider-Man: Far From Home movie. Coming to a theatre near you on July 2nd, be sure to go support a Marvel classic.
