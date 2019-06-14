Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A lawsuit accusing Quicken Loans of fraudulently sticking the government with bad mortgages settled Friday at $32.5 million.
The case was dismissed by a Detroit federal judge.
When it came to verifying income of certain borrowers, Quicken Loans was accused of cutting corners and seeking improper appraisals so it could make a larger mortgage. The loans were insured by the Federal Housing Administration, which paid Quicken if a borrower defaulted.
Quicken denied the allegations and will remain in the FHA program.
