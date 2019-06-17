DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — During the 4th Annual Techstars Startup Week in Detroit entrepreneurship and technology are the focus during the five-day free event.
Techstars Startup Week is presented by Detroit-based mortgage lender Quicken Loans in partnership with Venture Catalysts.
Organizers say the event, which started Monday, allows local entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses to gain access to funding while helping them learn, grow and network.
Workshops will feature discussion and information on financing, raising investments, business branding, mobility, the digital ecosystem and women in technology.
The 3rd Annual Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day kicked off Techstars Startup Week Detroit on Friday which allowed Detroit-based companies to pitch their businesses in front of a live audience and panel of judges for a share of more than $1.2 million in funding.
