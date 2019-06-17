Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Do you love to stock up on fresh produce, baked goods and meats?
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Do you love to stock up on fresh produce, baked goods and meats?
The Eastern Market is the perfect place for you every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until September at Shed 2.
Tuesday Market has special offerings featuring weekly cooking classes for children and adults.
The market also has free Zumba and yoga classes.
For more information on Tuesday Market, visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.