Today, Dr. Oz and security expert Bill Stanton give you tips to reduce your fear and anxiety in dangerous and life-threatening situations. We show you how to be prepared instead of scared in scenarios ranging from home intruders to what to do if you find yourself trapped in a car to how to survive a dog attack.
Plus, comedian Lisa Lampanelli on knowing firsthand about fat shaming and why she’s now life-coaching others who are shamed.
And, Laila Ali’s simple home and food makeover hacks you’ll want to try today!