ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Since the recent announcement of Marygrove College permanently closing its doors this December in Detroit, Oakland University has been in talks with Marygrove to allow graduate students to complete their degrees by creating a transfer program.
The Catholic graduate college says it is closing due to continuing decline in student enrollment and persistent financial struggles.
James Lentini, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at OU said in a campus wide email, “…We are committed to making sure current Marygrove graduate students have a solid understanding of the academic course transfer process, and a clear path to continuing their education and attaining degrees at OU.”
He also said on a local podcast, students who are not within a year of graduating should speak with Marygrove counselors “to see what their best path will be” and that OU would be happy to accommodate those students as well.
