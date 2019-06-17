Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Michael Roberts, New England Patriots

The Detroit Lions waived tight end Michael Roberts after trying to trade him to the New England Patriots.

The Lions say trade conditions put Roberts back on the team’s roster before they took him off it for the second straight day.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Roberts failed a physical with the Patriots, according to a person aware of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced. Roberts declined comment when reached by the AP on Friday.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Detroit announced Thursday it received a conditional pick from New England in exchange for Roberts. He became expendable this offseason after the Lions drafted Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson early in the first round and signed veterans Jesse James and Logan Thomas.

Detroit drafted Roberts in the fourth round in 2017. He has 13 career receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

