OAKLAND COUNTY (the Patch) — The West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Oakland County, state officials said.
The first Oakland County mosquito pool testing positive for West Nile Virus in 2019 was collected in Pontiac.. No confirmed human cases of the virus have occurred in Oakland County this year, however.
“Although the positive pool was found in Pontiac, this is an indicator that West Nile Virus is present in Oakland County communities,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County Health Division. “Residents are encouraged to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.”
State officials say Oakland County residents are urged to protect themselves from the threat of West Nile Virus by taking necessary precautions.
The state gave these prevention tips:
Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent. All EPA-registered insect repellents are evaluated for safety and effectiveness, and will contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol as the active ingredient. Repellents containing a higher percentage of the active ingredient typically provide longer-lasting protection. Always follow the product label instructions.
