There’s a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a clinic to a balloon release, here’s a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Pro Se Clinic Soiree



Please join us to celebrate the first anniversary of the Federal Pro Se Legal Assistance Clinic. Connect and celebrate with fellow supporters while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. The Clinic, located at the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit, offers legal assistance to low-income individuals representing themselves in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. It is staffed by University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and operates with the support of the District Court, as well as multiple community partners. All proceeds from this fundraising event benefit the Federal Pro Se Legal Assistance Clinic.

When: Tuesday, June 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Miller Canfield, 150 W. Jefferson Ave., Suite 2500

Admission: $25 (Detroit Mercy Law student registration); $75 (General Registration)

Comerica Bank Java & Jazz Presents The Jazz Cycle

Detroit has long been known as a great jazz town. Celebrating its 19th season, Comerica Bank Java & Jazz continues the tradition of providing a monthly after work-concert series that showcases some of Detroit’s finest creative talent. With a diverse repertoire including be-bop and swing era favorites, the Jazz Cycle has been entertaining audiences at festivals and events across metro Detroit.

When: Tuesday, June 18, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Juneteenth: The Free Tour on the Fight for Freedom in Detroit

Juneteenth is the celebration of the fight for freedom. Come and learn on an exciting tour of the fight for freedom in Detroit. We will visit four sites. If you didn’t know, black people were the leaders of the abolitionist movement and the Underground Railroad in Detroit.

When: Wednesday, June 19, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Juneteenth Celebration with The Great Sankofa

The Great Sankofa is happy to have you join us for this Jubilee a celebration of both African and African-American culture. We have a great lineup of musicians, speakers and more being co-hosted by Bryce Detroit and Inglish Reed-Jones. This celebration and year is especially important as it marks 400 years since the first Africans arrived in the United States in August 1619. We’re gearing up for a trip to Ghana Dec. 27 2019 – Jan. 42020. Donations are encouraged.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 6-9 p.m.

Where: 7615 Oakland Ave, 7615 Oakland Ave.

Admission: Free

World Sickle Cell Day Balloon Release!

The Sickle Strong Sickle Cell Empowerment Circle cordially invite you to join us on World Sickle Cell Day for our first annual balloon release on Wednesday June 19. This event is to remember those who have lost their battle with Sickle Cell and also to empower those who are here with us, still fighting. Join us for food, fun and fellowship at Belle Isle Park, Shed 8E. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with the balloon ceremony to follow promptly at 7:30 p.m. We’re so excited as we have a great evening planned for everyone, so come on out to support your friends, family, and loved ones who are battling the sickle cell disease.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Belle Isle, Shed 8E

Admission: Free

