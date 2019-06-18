Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Summertime is here and there fun for kids of all ages. Here is a list of five things for kids to do this week:
- Splash Pad: The Farmington Hills Splash Pad is a series of fountains and sprayers. It is located inside Heritage Park on Farmington Road between 10 and 11 Mile Road. The Splash Pad is free and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit here for more information.
- Petting Farm: The Domino’s Farms Petting Farm, located at 3001 Earhart Road in Ann Arbor, offers a hands-on experience that is enriching and exciting. General admission is $6 and Children 23 months and under are free. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Sunday. Thursdays the petting farm is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit here.
- The Detroit Zoo: It’s the perfect place for children to see animals up close, learn about their habitats, have a one-way ride on the rain and a spin on the Carousel. Hours vary and tickets can be purchased online here.
- Michigan Science Center: Explore hands-on exhibits, gaze at the stars in the planetarium, experience their 4D theater and take part in live stage shows. The Michigan Science Center is closed Mondays and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For ticket prices and more visit here.
- Sea Life Michigan Aquarium: It’s the state’s largest aquarium with over 250 species and 2,000 creatures including sharks, rays, green sea turtles and more. Children can visit the Interactive Touchpool and learn what it feels like to touch certain creatures and stroll through the Underwater Ocean Tunnel. Visit here to learn the aquarium’s hours of operation and to purchase tickets.
