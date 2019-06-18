Novi, MI (CBS Detroit) – So what was it like going from everyday life to going on Survivor? Season 32 Survivor contestant Kyle Jason fills us in.

“Well for me going from everyday life to Survivor wasn’t a completely big difference because I’m used to living in the dirt and the sand, and dealing with all the drama of life, from years in the military and working private security,” explains Kyle Jason. “So it wasn’t a major distraction for me having to live like that.”

CBS 62: And how do you feel you were personally prepared to be on Survivor?

KJ: “My world of bounty hunting and private investigation work, trying to manipulate people, talk to them and get them on your side wasn’t a big shock to me.”

CBS 62: What was the process like getting into Survivor? When did you decide that you were going to do it?

KJ: “Well I’m the guy that most people who try out for Survivor don’t like. I never tried before, I never went to a casting call, never did a video. I heard about the audition on the morning of the audition.”

KJ: “My wife told me to go, so I went on a whim, walked right in, auditioned thinking no one is going to watch this. And eight months later, CBS called me. So don’t let the casting process bring you down because they do watch it, and they do see every single video and what people are saying and doing.”

