LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Rules to restrict the use of drones under legislation on Mackinac Island is heading to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
She is expected to sign the bill that stems from a task force recommending protection for the island because of instances of drones startling horses that carry people and goods.
A unanimous final approval to the bill was given by the Senate on Tuesday.
Cars are prohibited on the island, which is a northern Michigan tourist destination.
State law currently bans local governments from regulating the ownership or operation of drones.
The legislation would make an exception for Mackinac Island but specify that drones could be allowed for certain purposes if they do not intentionally interfere with horses — such as newsgathering, insurance work, utility maintenance and law enforcement.
