DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit River Days Festival is partnering with The World’s Largest Food Truck Rally during its three-day festival.

The 13th annual festival will be June 21-23 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Every paid admission receives a $3 food truck coupon for use on an item at any truck (minimum price $6).

Visit here to see the full list.

