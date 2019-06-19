A picture is worth a thousand words. That’s why so many people want to find the best photographers for their special events. Here’s a list of some of the top photographers in Metro Detroit:
1. Rosy and Shaun Photography
An award-winning husband and wife duo, Rosy and Shaun Photography know how to capture your big day with ease. Their photography style looks like it’s straight from a magazine. They also shoot a variety of culturally diverse weddings, ranging from traditional to unique. Each year, they usually take on no more than 45 weddings so be sure to book as soon as possible. Click here for more information.
2. Geneva Simons Photography
Geneva Simons will photograph any event: from engagement photos to corporate. But, she specializes in wedding photography. She loves to create distinct memories through photo albums for her married clients. Her studio also offers videography. Be sure to visit her website and book a consultation. Click here for more information.
3. Jesse David Green Photography
Jesse David Green Photography has an incredible eye for details. A traveling photographer, he has shot in places like Scotland to Traverse City. His clients enjoy working with him because he builds a great relationship with them. Check out his photography work via website. Click here for more information.
4. Q11 Studio
Q11 Studio has many people in the Metro Detroit area talking. With a full studio and quality co-working space, business owners can reserve photography sessions on their own. The staff is incredibly professional and makes their clients feel comfortable. Be sure to look at their social media and their website to book with this incredible photography business. Click here for more information.
5. Jacob Lewkow Photography
Jacob Lewkow works clients both nationally and internationally. He specializes in food photography and lifestyle photography. Jacob Lewkow Photography would be an amazing asset to any event or brand campaign. Click here for more information.