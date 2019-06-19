Detroit is due to experience light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Tomorrow’s forecast shows the highest chance of rain at 94 percent, while the most rainfall is expected on Sunday at 1.12 inches.
The immediate forecast also has warm temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will reach a high of 87 degrees on Sunday, and remain warm through Tuesday.
Skies will be cloudy on Friday. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 13 mph on Monday, while today will be calmer with a top speed of just 6 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.