LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — The House approved bills in Michigan Wednesday that would add athletic trainers and physical therapists to the state’s list of mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.
The bills are being sent to the Senate for further consideration.
Some Nassar victims have said they told a gymnastics coach and trainers that he had molested them under the guise of treatment, but nothing was done.
While coaches are not included in the legislation, a sponsor had to compromise but says she wanted to invclude coaches.
Another bill also passed Wednesday would make it a crime for people to use their professional authority over someone to prevent the reporting of sexual assaults.
