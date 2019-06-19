KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A woman and her twin daughters have been identified by police. They died after 44-year-old Ineza McClinton drove her car into the Kalamazoo River.
Kalamazoo Public Safety Capt. Brad Misner declined to comment Wednesday since the investigation is ongoing.
Family members suspect McClinton, a Grand Rapids resident, had mental health problems. The other victims were 9-year-old twin sisters Angel and Faith McClinton.
Police say two more girls were let out of the car before it went into the river Monday at Verburg Park.
Another daughter, Tishyron McClinton, told media her mother “didn’t seem like herself” lately and had talked about being “tired, sad and lonely.”
