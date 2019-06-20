DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A Detroit man had a brief hearing Thursday facing charges of criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder. Police say he is suspected in the deaths of three women. He remains jailed on those charges and is due in court July 16 for a hearing on whether the case will go to trial.
Thirty-four-year-old Deangelo Martin will return to court next month for a key hearing on sexual assault charges in a separate case.
He hasn’t been charged with the killings, but Detroit’s Police Chief James Craig says he sees similarities between the slayings and assaults of at least two women where bodies were found in vacant houses.
Investigators are looking at more cases.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.