Soap opera star Kristoff St. John’s sudden death stunned millions of fans around the world.  Today, in a daytime exclusive interview, Dr. Oz speaks to Kristoff’s ex-wife Mia about how she is coping since her tragic loss.

 

 

Plus, we take a deep dive into scary cell phone addictions and how they are affecting your health.  Dr. Oz and the leading experts on cell phone addiction give you simple steps to cut down on your phone use.

 

 

Also, Dr. Oz talks to women who have been left with regrets from botched permanent makeup procedures.

 

 

